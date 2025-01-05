Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Price Down 4% – Should You Sell?

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 167,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 408,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $535.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 135,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $1,478,245.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,843,100.72. This trade represents a 2.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 380,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $3,973,578.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,708,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,592,835.44. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 959,180 shares of company stock worth $10,071,696 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Green Dot by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,547 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Green Dot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,324,000 after acquiring an additional 101,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

