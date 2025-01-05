VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 178,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 123,941 shares.The stock last traded at $86.75 and had previously closed at $86.34.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 207,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,743,000.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

