VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 178,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 123,941 shares.The stock last traded at $86.75 and had previously closed at $86.34.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $596.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.411 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
