BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 79,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 57,366 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $41.26.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.