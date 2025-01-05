BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 79,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 57,366 shares.The stock last traded at $41.24 and had previously closed at $41.26.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $125,794,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,895,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,706,000 after buying an additional 1,083,401 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 148.0% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 326,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 467,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 112,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 581,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

