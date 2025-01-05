FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 45,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 33,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.16.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

