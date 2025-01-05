SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 36,747,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 62,157,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAES
SEALSQ Trading Down 6.1 %
SEALSQ Company Profile
SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEALSQ
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SEALSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEALSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.