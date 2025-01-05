SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 36,747,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 62,157,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SEALSQ from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services.

