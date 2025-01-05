PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.87 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 53493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.38.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.