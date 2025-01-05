Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rio Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Samuel Brunelle sold 3,500,000 shares of Rio Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$87,500.00. Corporate insiders own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Rio Silver Company Profile

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.

