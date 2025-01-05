Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 518,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 366,781 shares.The stock last traded at $13.52 and had previously closed at $13.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everi

Everi Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Everi

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,659.88. This represents a 25.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 16,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $213,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,317.64. This trade represents a 14.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Everi by 1,296.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Everi by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the second quarter valued at $141,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.