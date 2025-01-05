D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 94750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

D-BOX Technologies Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Get D-BOX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D-BOX Technologies news, Director David Mclurg purchased 196,639 shares of D-BOX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,846.58. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-BOX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-BOX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.