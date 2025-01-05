Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.23 ($0.13), with a volume of 3693715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.76 million, a PE ratio of -255.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Adrian Kinkaid purchased 83,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £3,349.12 ($4,160.40). Insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Antibodies

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

