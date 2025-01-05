Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 45900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDP shares. Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Leede Financial set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medexus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$83.89 million, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.47.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

