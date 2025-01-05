RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 298,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 876,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

RTG Mining Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

RTG Mining Company Profile

RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

