Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 40,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 34,958 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Pharvaris Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 601,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,397,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 335,687 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in Pharvaris by 47.7% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,970 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 35.9% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

