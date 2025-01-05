Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 150,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 806,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Royal Helium Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.
Royal Helium Company Profile
Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
