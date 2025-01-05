AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 135,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 334,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $708.97 million, a P/E ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.