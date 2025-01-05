TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Down 12% – Time to Sell?

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) shares fell 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22). 269,226 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 135,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.45 ($0.25).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.38. The firm has a market cap of £10.84 million, a PE ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

