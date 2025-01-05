Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,312 ($16.30) and last traded at GBX 1,315.29 ($16.34), with a volume of 1451411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,337 ($16.61).

JMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.50) to GBX 1,500 ($18.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,427.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,267.75, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,275.86%.

In related news, insider Liam Condon bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,505 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £406.35 ($504.78). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,343 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.01 ($123,572.68). Insiders bought a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,024,332 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

