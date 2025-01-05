HPQ Silicon (CVE:HPQ) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

HPQ Silicon Inc. (CVE:HPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 247,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 320,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

HPQ Silicon Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$93.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daryl Hodges sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$25,915.00. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $54,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides silica and silicon-based solutions in Canada. It is also developing a portfolio of silicon and silica products primarily for battery and electric vehicle manufacturers, and hydrogen applications; and carbon particles for capacitor applications.

