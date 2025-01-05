iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 808 shares.The stock last traded at $70.61 and had previously closed at $70.17.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

