Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Trading Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 421,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 303,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$10.73 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

