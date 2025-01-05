Populous Price Hits $0.0931 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. Populous has a market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $3,191.42 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

