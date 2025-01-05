Hermez Network Price Hits $3.92 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $143.13 million and $4,201.87 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00004003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.94308733 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,494.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

