RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $269.25 million and $19.38 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $96,370.03 or 0.98958274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 97,328.21419538 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $19.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

