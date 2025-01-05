QUASA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $124,927.09 and $2.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 509,106,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,209,234 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 509,106,435 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0015578 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $182.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

