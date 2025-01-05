Ultra One Day Trading Volume Hits $605,636.24 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $36.79 million and approximately $605,636.24 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97,360.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.00475995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00019311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00057553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,708,500 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 399,708,500.4021 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09317515 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $603,663.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

