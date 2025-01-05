NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00048186 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

