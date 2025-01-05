Neo Price Up 9.7% This Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $15.60 or 0.00016016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $27.66 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,196.44 or 0.99806881 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,398.33 or 0.98987340 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “Neo is an open-source blockchain platform designed to enable a Smart Economy by integrating digital assets, smart contracts, and digital identity. Founded in 2014 by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Neo leverages the Delegated Byzantine Fault Tolerance (dBFT) consensus mechanism for fast, finalised transactions. It features a dual-token system: NEO for governance and GAS for transaction fees. Key tools include NeoFS for decentralised storage, NeoNS for domain naming, and the Neo Oracle Service to access off-chain data. Neo supports multiple programming languages, enabling seamless dApp development. Its migration from Neo Legacy to Neo N3 introduces improved performance, enhanced governance, and a robust developer-friendly environment. Neo also offers cross-chain interoperability through NeoX and quantum-resistant cryptography via NeoQS. With its advanced features and scalability, Neo aims to create a decentralised, secure foundation for the next-generation digital economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

