Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $3.41 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $359.74 million and $40.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.41 or 0.00003502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.42 or 0.03699175 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00015247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00012218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,468,517 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

