Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0227

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $438.73 million and approximately $24.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 20,052,234,003 coins and its circulating supply is 19,366,278,577 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

