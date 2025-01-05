KOK Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $150,973.12 and $2,268.41 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000030 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00030292 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2,488.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

