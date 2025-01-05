Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 7.6% This Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $385.53 million and approximately $20.24 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00007042 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00048186 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03891316 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $21,604,786.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

