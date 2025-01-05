Grok 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.89 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Grok token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grok has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,446,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_community. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,446,345.79298599 with 6,320,722,345.79298599 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00623776 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,208,616.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

