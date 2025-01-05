Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0297 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $297.36 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,074,547,970.90936 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02947721 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $39,496,270.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars.

