Ignition (FBTC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $77.82 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $77.82 million and $134,363.06 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $97,937.22 or 1.00081505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 795 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 794.59089125. The last known price of Ignition is 98,353.78474557 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $249,290.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.