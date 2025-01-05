PayPal USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.17 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. PayPal USD has a market cap of $491.72 million and $21.17 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 491,788,969 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 491,788,969.194936. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99983283 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $20,321,927.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

