PAAL AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.75 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $356.28 million and $13.75 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PAAL AI has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.45941194 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.40784012 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $13,946,134.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

