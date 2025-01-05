MELD (MELD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. MELD has a total market cap of $511,596.52 and $1,261.18 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MELD has traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00013588 USD and is up 24.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,677.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

