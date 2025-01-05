Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,062.99

Streakk (STKK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $24,379.86 and approximately $3,062.99 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.00243799 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

