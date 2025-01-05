Drift Trading Up 3.8% This Week (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Drift has a total market capitalization of $372.60 million and $41.00 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drift token can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00001411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drift has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Drift Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,869,390 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. Drift’s official website is www.drift.trade.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 269,869,390.08096 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 1.3713394 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $40,466,427.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

