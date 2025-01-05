HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $559,342.23 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $559,342.23 and $149,012.24 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00018131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00007125 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,214,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00020399 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $185,626.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

