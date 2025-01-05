Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.94 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $83.94 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000127 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,670,371,068 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) launched in May 2021 by Jeff Watney. It serves as a Web 3.0 platform supporting metaverse experiences, blockchain gaming, and NFT marketplaces. The native token, RACA, powers transactions, governance, and staking within the USM ecosystem, which includes the USM Metaverse, Looki Looki Jazzi, and Metamon. With over $1 billion in NFT trading volume, RACA has gained substantial traction. The project is backed by notable figures like French Montana and Justin Sun and supported by major investors such as OKX Blockdream Ventures and Tachyon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

