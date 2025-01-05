Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0020

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Aion has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $87.31 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00084733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00014931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00006682 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,142.24 or 0.39999239 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

