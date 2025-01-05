Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) Price Hits $97,798.72

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can currently be purchased for $97,798.72 or 0.99939968 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $69.25 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 16,692 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official website is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 16,691.66490221. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 98,411.35551194 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $93,196,615.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

