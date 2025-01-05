Dymension 24-Hour Volume Reaches $363.34 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Dymension has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $332.76 million and approximately $363.34 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97,583.09 or 0.99719613 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,809.09 or 0.98928672 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,038,895,980 coins and its circulating supply is 221,513,649 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,038,880,313 with 221,452,031 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.48857722 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $363,701,106.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.