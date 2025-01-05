ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 2,215,281 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,887,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).
ADM Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About ADM Energy
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
