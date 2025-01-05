Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 308,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 500,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $5.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $807.84 million, a PE ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

