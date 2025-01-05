Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Down 4.1% – Time to Sell?

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.07 and last traded at $73.36. Approximately 1,488,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,250,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.