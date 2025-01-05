Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.00. 38,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 109,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,880,638. This represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

