DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 765,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 695,703 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.93.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

Institutional Trading of DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.