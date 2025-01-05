DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 765,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 695,703 shares.The stock last traded at $9.17 and had previously closed at $8.93.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
