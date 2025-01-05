Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 70,745,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 59,188,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Versarien Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £932,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Versarien Company Profile
Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.
